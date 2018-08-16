The OnePlus 6 has started to get a new software update which brings a host of crucial fixes and improvements for the smartphone. The update weighs in at 152 MB, unless you have rooted the device, in which case it’s about 1.4 GB.

The changelog included in the new OxygenOS 5.1.11 update mention optimisations for network stability for Wi-Fi. The update also fixes a screen flickering issue in daylight, along with some general bug fixes and improvements. The update also adds the ability to confirm a PIN without tapping on it. To enable that, go to Settings, Security & lock, and PIN.

Additionally, the update also comes with an important update to the camera’s HDR mode.

While the update is rolling out in phases, it should be available on all OnePlus 6 devices by end of the week. In case you aren’t prompted for the update, you can also head to Settings>About Phone to see if you have the update and manually install it.

The update comes just in time to fix all or any small issues on the OnePlus 6 before the new Android Pie update is rolled out to the device. According to a report by XDA Developer, OnePlus 6 will be one of the first smartphones to get the new Android 9.0 update.

Reportedly, OnePlus has already begun to polish the release of the new Android operating system before rolling out the stable Android Pie update. The first HydrogenOS Android Pie-based beta is also already available for OnePlus 6.