Amazon's Great India sale which will run from 10 October to 15 October, and there's no better time for OnePlus 6 fans who have been planning to buy the phone recently. The device will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. OnePlus 6 was launched in India earlier this year in May after it's launch at an event in London.

The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which was launched at Rs 34,999, will now be available at Rs 29,999, offering a Rs 5,000 price drop. The sale is app-only, so you must have the Amazon app installed on your phone to make purchases during the sale.

Read our full review of the device here.

Buy the device if your budget is Rs 30,000, else, if you think you can stretch your budget slightly higher, a good option would be to wait for the OnePlus 6T which is expected to launch on 17 October. Head here for a quick look at all we know of the soon to be launched device.

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display in a 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845.

The camera units include a 16 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. The secondary rear camera is a 20 MP sesnor with an f/1.7 aperture that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images. Up front, the device has a 20 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Powering the device is a 3,300 mAh battery which supports Fast Charge.