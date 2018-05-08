Every day is a new day for leaks and rumours for one of the most highly anticipated flagships of the year, OnePlus 6. The Chinese smartphone maker has deliberately dropped hints and teasers about the smartphone which has revealed nearly all its major specs and features. However, this time around the leak came from none other than OnePlus' brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. Or was it really a leak?

Bachchan had tweeted out an image which showed him and OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau both holding a phone. Without a shadow of a doubt, it was the OnePlus 6 and we could clearly see the back side of the phone which revealed the two colour variants in which OnePlus 6 is going to launch.

The two colours in question are Black and White. To recall, the OnePlus 5 was launched in two variants of Space Grey and Midnight Black, while the OnePlus 5T was launched in Midnight Black only. The backside of the phone visible in the photo happens to be exactly like the leaked renders which showed a vertically aligned dual-camera and a rectangular fingerprint reader below it.

The tweet has since been removed and OnePlus posted another tweet separately from its account showing what looked like the slow-motion capabilities of its camera. The 75-year old veteran Bollywood actor also tweeted a selfie with him and Pete Lau which was taken from the OnePlus 6, however, the phone was not visible in this one.

T 2798 - Always a pleasure meeting @petelau2007. Looking forward to attending the #OnePlus6 launch event on May 17 Launch Invites go live today on https://t.co/4u02gqa5nb at 10am sharp! Head to @OnePlus_IN for real time updates on the launch and the invites! pic.twitter.com/GrwBkvI4s4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2018

OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 19:9 display with an iPhone X-like notch on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

