We already know that OnePlus is going to launch a OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition courtesy the Chinese smartphone-maker who had teased a video of the special edition phone. But what we may not know that the phone might come with a Kevlar finish.

According to India Today, in a leaked picture of the One Plus 6 special edition, one can see a kevlar look of the Avengers: Infinity War logo. In the past when the Star Wars OnePlus 5T special edition was launched, the phone had a sandstone-like finish which was supposed to mimic the surface of a planet Crait.

OnePlus had earlier said that the special edition would be launched on 17 May exclusively via Amazon India. The special variant would come with 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. By the looks of the video, the phone is expected to come with a notch on top and a chequered back with a geometric design.

As per reports, this phone is supposed to launch exclusively in India. This phone is reportedly supposed to come with some extra goodies.

The OnePlus 6 is simultaneously going to launch in India on 17 May and globally on 16 May. It is expected to come with two variants, 64 GB and 256 GB. The former is expected to be priced at Rs 36,999.