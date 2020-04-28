Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T start to receive OxygenOS 10.3.3 update with VoWifi support for Jio, more

OnePlus is delivering a host of network updates, security patches and bug fixes with OxygenOS 10.3.3 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.


FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 09:17:12 IST

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update for OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) smartphones with the April security patch.

The Global Product Operation manager of OnePlus, Manu J, took to the official forum to reveal that they are starting to “push the incremental rollout” of the OxygenOS for the smart devices.

OnePlus 6T

The company has introduced the April Android security patch and VoWiFi support for Jio as well. It has also fixed the random black-screen issue while playing games, and updated the ‘CloudService’ to version 2.0.

Here's the other changelog for the OxygenOs 10.3.3:

System

• Updated GMS package to 2020.02

• Android Security Patch updated to 2020.04

• Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Network updates

• Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor - Denmark

• Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO - India

According to the update notes, the OTA will have a staged rollout and will be received by a limited number of users initially. Eventually, it will have a broader rollout in a few days after developers have made sure that there are no critical bugs.

“Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions, and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices," Manu J mentioned in the post.

OnePlus had rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.2 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T on 27 February. They had fixed a few system issues back then, including the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock.

The Android security patch was updated to 2020.02 and system stability was improved in the last update.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ optic AMOLED display. It has a 16 MP primary camera with OIS, and a 20 MP secondary camera below it. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has a 3,300 mAH battery under the hood.

