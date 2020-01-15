tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has started rolling out the Open Beta 4 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The update introduces the December 2019 security patches and a few minor upgrades to the software. Both devices are yet to receive the Android 10 update.

As already mentioned, this is the fourth open beta update for the two devices. Reported by XDA Developers, the Android 10 update was paused for the second time after coming across several bugs that resulted in system instability. To tackle that, OnePlus released an update that also brought along the November security patch and few improvements.

For the Open Beta 4 update, a Reading Mode has been added that first arrived on the OnePlus 7T. The chromatic reading mode essentially tones down the colours on the display to make it comfortable for reading articles. It adds a subtle sepia filter instead of turning the display black and white. This feature can be found in the Display settings menu.

Here’s the full changelog of the Open Beta 4 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T:

System

Optimized details for Emergency Rescue

Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Phone

Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls

Reading Mode

Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart colour gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings – Display – Reading Mode – Turn on Reading Mode – Chromatic effect)

Few Android devices have started receiving the December 2019 security update via a stable channel. This update is yet to arrive on the majority of OnePlus devices. Whereas Google has already started pushing the January 2020 security update for Pixel devices.

