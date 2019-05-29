tech2 News Staff

A couple of interesting new features were introduced in the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7 which were the Zen Mode and also an in-built screen recorder which records in-device audio.

Now the company has introduced both these new features in the new beta for the OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review).

The OxygenOS beta 19 for the OnePlus 6 and the OxygenOS beta 11 for the OnePlus 6T will have the update with these two features and all those who are part of OnePlus beta program will receive the OTA update. Apart from that, the update offers improved smooth scrolling experience and support for VoLTE and VoWiFi on Denmark's Telia network.

A bug that popped up Facebook Messenger even while in Gaming mode has been fixed and the "Pin-to-top notification category" is now supported in India. For downloading the beta version you can click here.

It goes without saying that since this is just the beta build, it is bound to be riddled by bugs and problems. We recommend not downloading it on a device that you plan to use as a daily driver. You can give the feedback to this open beta over here.

In more news related to OnePlus, the company is rolling out new firmware to all OnePlus 7 Pro devices which is focused primarily on the camera of the device.

Our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro showed that the device's camera was not up to the mark for the price at which was selling. This update might fix this problem although we shall have to test it out to confirm it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.