tech2 News Staff 17 October, 2018 09:16 IST

OnePlus 5T, 5, 3, 3T Android 9.0 Pie update delayed; CEO says more work needed

This was announced by the company CEO, and he did not reveal by when the update will be out.

If you are a OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 or a OnePlus 3T user and had been eagerly waiting for your Android Pie update, you might have to wait a little longer.

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says that the developers need a little more time to work on the Pie update for these phones. This post was put up in Chinese and was first spotted and translated by GSMArena.

It’s odd that this delay is for the OnePlus 5 and 5T phones too, considering the phones are pretty recent.

Unfortunately, Pete Lau did not reveal anything else about the delay on this post. And the post also did not reveal the tentative timeline on when the users of these phones could expect the update after all.

But, the post does go on to further tease the upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone, which is scheduled to launch globally and in India on 30 October.

Lau revealed that the OnePlus 6T will come preloaded with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The new flagship is also expected to bring OnePlus' new OxygenOS UI re-design.

Ahead of the launch, a lot of details about the OnePlus 6T have also been leaked or teased. To catch up on all that we know about the smartphone so far, you can head here.

