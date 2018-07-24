OnePlus announced that it bringing an update related to the Selfie Portrait Mode feature for both OnePlus 5/5T. A feature which was limited only for the OnePlus 6 will soon arrive in the previous iterations as well.

The update was announced at the first Open Ears Forum in India. The feature which was first seen in Google Pixel 2, is in OnePlus 6 as well. But instead of using a dual front-facing camera, OnePlus 6 uses a software to enable this feature. The update was brought in OxygenOS 5.1.6., and now it will come to the earlier versions of OnePlus.

The front-facing camera in the OnePlus 5/5T is a single 16 MP camera and the portrait modes will be activated via the software algorithm.

The other improvement that is expected to come as an update is that OnePlus Switch is said to enhance data and desktop backup.

Another fix has to do with the camera which gets rid of the oil-painting effect.

Accent colour themes which will be added in Themes and a dark theme which will be added in the native dashboard Shelf.

Lastly, OnePlus will make FileDash, its transfer system, compatible with other OnePlus applications.

OnePlus has been coming with a host of updates of late. Recently, OxygenOS 5.0.4 had rolled out new updates on the OnePlus 3/3T. These updates include a July security patch, camera improvements such as image quality optimisation. It also brought fixes related to third-party camera apps such as Snapchat and WhatsApp.