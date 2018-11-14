Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 13:26 IST

OnePlus 5 smartphones start to receive Android 9 Pie with HydrogenOS 9.0 update

The rollout of Android Pie on Hydrogen OS makes the upgrade of OxygenOS imminent.

Fulfilling its recently made promise to soon upgrade the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T to Android Pie, the company has started with the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Layered beneath the Hydrogen OS 9.0 update, OnePlus is rolling out support for the latest Android version to the OnePlus 5 users.

Android Pie

Android Pie

Now now, hold on a second! Did you not notice that your OnePlus actually runs on Oxygen OS and not Hydrogen OS? For the uninitiated, in the European and North American market, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T run Hydrogen OS, which is a variation of the Oxygen OS sans the Google Play Services.

The reason why this bit of news is pertinent is that with the rollout of Android 9 Pie support to Hydrogen OS, the release on Oxygen OS should not be more than a week.

OnePlus 5 specifications and features

The OnePlus 5 was launched in 2017, when it ran Android 7 Nougat out-of-the-box. Unfortunately though, after the launch of the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus discontinued the sale of the OnePlus 5 in India.

Looking at the specifications, the OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with FHD resolution (1980 x 1080p). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, with corresponding storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB respectively.

For the ones who don’t know, OnePlus 5 was the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a dual camera setup, wherein at the back was a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 20 MP telephoto lens, and up front was a 16 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

OnePlus 6

OxygenOS 9.0.2 starts rolling out for OnePlus 6, brings Nightscape photo mode

Nov 02, 2018

OnePlus 7

OnePlus executive teases an unnamed phone, suspected to be the OnePlus 7

Nov 13, 2018

OxygenOS

OxygenOS 9.0.4 with improved Nightscape reportedly rolling out for OnePlus 6T

Oct 31, 2018

POCO F1

Xiaomi promises to bring Android 10 Q update on its Poco F1 smartphone

Oct 30, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2’s Android Pie beta surfaces online offering adaptive battery and more

Nov 11, 2018

Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie to soon roll out for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8

Nov 14, 2018

science

Infosys Prize 2018

IISc, TIFR professors clinch Infosys Prize for their contributions to science

Nov 14, 2018

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on schedule for liftoff today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018