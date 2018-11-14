Fulfilling its recently made promise to soon upgrade the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T to Android Pie, the company has started with the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Layered beneath the Hydrogen OS 9.0 update, OnePlus is rolling out support for the latest Android version to the OnePlus 5 users.

Now now, hold on a second! Did you not notice that your OnePlus actually runs on Oxygen OS and not Hydrogen OS? For the uninitiated, in the European and North American market, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T run Hydrogen OS, which is a variation of the Oxygen OS sans the Google Play Services.

The reason why this bit of news is pertinent is that with the rollout of Android 9 Pie support to Hydrogen OS, the release on Oxygen OS should not be more than a week.

OnePlus 5 specifications and features

The OnePlus 5 was launched in 2017, when it ran Android 7 Nougat out-of-the-box. Unfortunately though, after the launch of the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus discontinued the sale of the OnePlus 5 in India.

Looking at the specifications, the OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with FHD resolution (1980 x 1080p). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, with corresponding storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB respectively.

For the ones who don’t know, OnePlus 5 was the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a dual camera setup, wherein at the back was a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 20 MP telephoto lens, and up front was a 16 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock.