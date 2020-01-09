tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is reportedly rolling out the December 2019 security patch updates to the 5 and 5T smartphones. The security patch arrives along with the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for the devices.

XDA Developers reported about the system update that also brings in system stability and bug fixes. There aren’t any other major changes to the OS apart from the pending security patch. Usually, system updates are announced on OnePlus’ forums but this update doesn’t have an official post yet.

As usual, it’s a staged rollout and everyone won’t be receiving the update. If the users who have installed the update don’t mention any kind of serious bugs, the company will push out the update for everyone. It’s a 425 MB download and users could check the Settings menu to check if they have received the update. It comes after the October 2019 security patch.

OnePlus 5 and 5T users should expect the highly-awaited Android 10 update to arrive sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

