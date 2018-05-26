After waiting for close to six months, OnePlus 3 and 3T users have finally begun receiving the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update which brings Face Unlock to both phones, a feature OnePlus introduced back in November 2017 with the OnePlus 5T and later added to the OnePlus 5.

A number of users who were too eager to try the feature out downloaded the beta update (Open Beta 30) which started rolling out back in January, but others who were waiting all along for the feature to arrive as part of a stable update can now finally use the feature.

According to a report by GSMArena, apart from the introduction of face unlock, the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update also brings the May Android security patch and a redesigned shelf to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. More long-press options and a new 'recently deleted' section has also been added as part of the update. The changelog also mentions the addition of a new 'larger files' option in the File Manager and a new widget for the weather app.

All users will not be receiving the update at once though. OnePlus in a blog post announcing the update stated that the OTA will initially reach a small percentage of users now and that a broader rollout will take place in a few days.