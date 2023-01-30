Ameya Dalvi

The official release of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds is still a good 10 days away. While we are bound by a non-disclosure agreement at the moment when it comes to sharing our opinion and other insights on the upcoming OnePlus products, we are officially allowed to show you what the products look like, as well as their packaging.

So we thought, why make you wait for ten days or even let you fall prey to random rumours and leaks that are floating around the internet. Here’s a small collection of images of the OnePlus 11 5G as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that will give you a fair idea about their design and aesthetics. We will bring you more details and reviews of these products soon after their launch on 7th February 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G: First look

A minimalist red OnePlus box is a popular visual for most of their phones, and that remains a constant here.

Let’s take a quick peek at what’s inside the box. Though we cannot elaborate, things are pretty self-explanatory.

We got a black variant for review with a Sandstone Black matte glass back.

A familiar feature that went missing in the OnePlus 10T makes a welcome return.

The partnership with Hasselblad continues with a distinct logo on the circular rear camera module.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: First look

The box is more compact than that of its predecessor.

Nothing unusual inside the box, but take a look anyway.

The charging case does remind one of its predecessor.

We placed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro next to each other. See if you can spot any differences.

Let’s take a closer look inside the charging case of the Buds Pro 2.

Oh! You just wanted to see the buds? No problem, here they are.

We will stop at that for now. But stay tuned for our full coverage of the upcoming products at the Cloud 11 OnePlus launch event, including their India pricing, followed by detailed reviews and more.