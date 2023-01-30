Monday, January 30, 2023Back to
OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in India: First look at the upcoming products

No leaks, no renders, no rumours – these are how the new OnePlus phone and TWS earbuds actually look.


Ameya DalviJan 30, 2023 08:46:21 IST

The official release of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds is still a good 10 days away. While we are bound by a non-disclosure agreement at the moment when it comes to sharing our opinion and other insights on the upcoming OnePlus products, we are officially allowed to show you what the products look like, as well as their packaging.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Lead Image

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

So we thought, why make you wait for ten days or even let you fall prey to random rumours and leaks that are floating around the internet. Here’s a small collection of images of the OnePlus 11 5G as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that will give you a fair idea about their design and aesthetics. We will bring you more details and reviews of these products soon after their launch on 7th February 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G: First look

OnePlus 11 5G: First look

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

A minimalist red OnePlus box is a popular visual for most of their phones, and that remains a constant here. 

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Inside OP11 box

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

Let’s take a quick peek at what’s inside the box. Though we cannot elaborate, things are pretty self-explanatory.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Phone back

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

We got a black variant for review with a Sandstone Black matte glass back.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Familiar feature returns

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

A familiar feature that went missing in the OnePlus 10T makes a welcome return.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Camera module

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

The partnership with Hasselblad continues with a distinct logo on the circular rear camera module.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: First look

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Buds Pro 2 Box

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

The box is more compact than that of its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Inside Buds Pro 2 box

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

Nothing unusual inside the box, but take a look anyway.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Charging case

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

The charging case does remind one of its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Buds Pro vs Buds Pro 2 - Spot the difference

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

We placed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro next to each other. See if you can spot any differences.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Buds in case

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

Let’s take a closer look inside the charging case of the Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus 11 5G First look - Earbuds

Image Credit: Tech2 | Ameya Dalvi

Oh! You just wanted to see the buds? No problem, here they are.

We will stop at that for now. But stay tuned for our full coverage of the upcoming products at the Cloud 11 OnePlus launch event, including their India pricing, followed by detailed reviews and more.

