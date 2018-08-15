Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 August, 2018 18:16 IST

OneDrive can now backup and sync your files and folders automatically: Report

In this new feature, all files and folders will be synced on the cloud, automatically.

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for its cloud server OneDrive where regular users can protect and sync their files and folders automatically in their Microsoft cloud server.

In this new feature, all files and folders will be synced on the cloud, automatically. After this, irrespective of whichever Windows 10 PC you use, you can access your files and drop your work in your cloud account. However, it must be noted that Windows does not accept OneNote and Outlook files.

OneDrive.

OneDrive.

According to a report by The Verge, OneDrive has confirmed about the rollout and the new feature will “protect” users' files and folders from ransomware detection and recovery.

In relation this ransomware attacks the cloud service brought a Files Restore feature some time ago, to recover files from ransomware attacks, according to the publication. This service is available only for 30 days of losing the file.

The file protection feature can be enabled via OneDrive settings>Auto Save Tab> Update. After setting the enabling the feature, users can access all their documents, pictures, and folders making things much smoother.

Initially, this feature was exclusive to business users until June, only.

This feature would be a welcome feature for most users since OneDrive did not have such a service for regular users.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft affordable 2-in-1 tablet Surface Go is shipping at $399

Aug 03, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft's Your Phone app is now available to Windows 10 users in US: Report

Aug 15, 2018

Leak prevention

CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to prevent paper leaks after heavy criticism

Aug 13, 2018

Microsoft Andromeda

Microsoft Surface phone may come with a 'page flipping' feature, patent suggests

Aug 04, 2018

Microsoft Surface Pen

Microsoft is reportedly rolling out a software update to fix Surface Pen issues

Aug 10, 2018

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop launched at Rs 1,37,999 and Rs 86,999

Aug 07, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018