One Step Closer To The Moon: Chandrayaan 3 makes its most crucial manoeuvre yet

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is moving one step closer to the Moon’s surface today. ISRO has revealed that Chandrayaan 3 underwent an orbital adjustment today and is now much closer to the moon thanks to a successful operation that took place around 12:15PM today.

Because of the latest manoeuvre, Chandryaan 3 now has a near-circular orbit of 150km x 177km



It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first instance of ISRO’s ambitious lunar mission drawing nearer to the Moon’s surface.

ISRO has also updated that the next orbit reduction manoeuvre will take place on August 16.

Previously, on August 9, ISRO executed a similar orbital adjustment. This led to Chandrayaan 3’s orbit being altered to dimensions of 174KM by 1,437KM, placing it even more proximate to the Moon’s surface.

ISRO shared this update on August 9 via their social media account on X, stating, “Chandrayaan-3’s orbit has been modified to 174 km by 1437 km after the manoeuvre conducted today, bringing it even closer to the Moon’s surface. The next manoeuvre is planned for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 IST.”

Today’s manoeuvre can be considered the second last vital manoeuvre. The one that takes place on August 16, will set the course for the Vikram lander.

Based on how today’s and August 16’s manoeuvres are executed, ISRO will get to decide where the Vikmran lander touches down, among three predesignated spots on the Moon’s surface.

Following the selection of the landing spot on the lunar South Pole, the propulsion module will separate from the Vikram lander, which will then slowly starts descending towards the lunar surface.

Having travelled for 40 days or so, the Chandrayaan 3 mission will be deemed successful when the Vikram lander touches down on the Moon on August 23, if it manages to stick to its schedule.

Following its scheduled touchdown, the Vikram lander will be collecting data and samples for analysis, which will help India determine whether the south pole of the Moon is suitable to host a station of astronauts in the future, and if lunar ice can be used in the propulsion of rockets and satellites in the future.