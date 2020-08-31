FP TrendingAug 31, 2020 11:45:08 IST
Every Malayali across the world comes together to celebrate the annual harvest festival of Onam. The festival sees people make Pookalam outside their homes, which is a beautiful design of flowers signifying the festival. One of the major attractions of Onam is Onasadhya, a grand feast that is served on a banana leaf.
However, with travel restrictions at place and the risk of congregations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you might not be able to physically celebrate Onam with your loved ones.
However, the joy can be shared digitally, using colourful and interactive WhatsApp stickers. Here is how you can download WhatsApp sticker packs for the occasion, according to WhatsApp.
How to send themed WhatsApp stickers
Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your device
Step 2: Go to the contact of the person you would like to send a sticker
Step 3: Click on the emoticon section in the chat screen
Step 4: Go to the sticker section and click on the ‘+’ icon at the top right corner
Step 5: A series of sticker packs will appear. You can make your choice from here
Step 6: Once you have found the desired sticker, just press on it and voila, it will be sent
However, there is a chance that specific festival packs like Onam stickers will not be available on WhatsApp. If that is the case, you can follow these steps to get some new packs from the Google Play Store.
Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store
Step 2: Search for ‘Onam Stickers 2020’, or ‘Onam WhatsApp stickers’ like this one
Step 3: Download the app from the app store and install it on your device
Step 4: Once it has been installed, click on the pack and select ‘Add to WhatsApp’
Step 5: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Step 6: Tap on the emoji icon next to the chat screen
Step 7: Tap on the stickers icon and select the Onam sticker you would like to share with your family and friends from the newly downloaded pack
