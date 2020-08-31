Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
Onam 2020: Here’s how you can download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download the Onam-themed WhatsApp stickers apps from Google Play Store.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2020 11:45:08 IST

Every Malayali across the world comes together to celebrate the annual harvest festival of Onam. The festival sees people make Pookalam outside their homes, which is a beautiful design of flowers signifying the festival. One of the major attractions of Onam is Onasadhya, a grand feast that is served on a banana leaf.

However, with travel restrictions at place and the risk of congregations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you might not be able to physically celebrate Onam with your loved ones.

Image: Pixabay

However, the joy can be shared digitally, using colourful and interactive WhatsApp stickers. Here is how you can download WhatsApp sticker packs for the occasion, according to WhatsApp.

How to send themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your device

Step 2: Go to the contact of the person you would like to send a sticker

Step 3: Click on the emoticon section in the chat screen

Step 4: Go to the sticker section and click on the ‘+’ icon at the top right corner

Step 5: A series of sticker packs will appear. You can make your choice from here

Step 6: Once you have found the desired sticker, just press on it and voila, it will be sent

However, there is a chance that specific festival packs like Onam stickers will not be available on WhatsApp. If that is the case, you can follow these steps to get some new packs from the Google Play Store.

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store

Step 2: Search for ‘Onam Stickers 2020’, or ‘Onam WhatsApp stickers’ like this one

Step 3: Download the app from the app store and install it on your device

Step 4: Once it has been installed, click on the pack and select ‘Add to WhatsApp’

Step 5: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 6: Tap on the emoji icon next to the chat screen

Step 7: Tap on the stickers icon and select the Onam sticker you would like to share with your family and friends from the newly downloaded pack

 

