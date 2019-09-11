Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
Onam 2019: Here is how you can download and send these festive WhatsApp stickers

Just like Onam, you can always find occasion themed WhatsApp stickers on your Play Store.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 12:14:30 IST

On the occasion of Onam, if you are staying away from your family and friends and want to wish them online, chances are that you will be doing it via WhatsApp. Instead of sending a plain text message, one way to make these wishes interesting is wishing them by sending Onam themed stickers. You can get these themed stickers from the Play Store and choose from a variety of options.

All you need to do is search for Onam WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store. A list of apps will pop up on the screen, you can choose and install the preferred apps. After they are installed, open the app and select the stickers that you want to use and tap on the "+" icon, then press "Yes" when "Add to WhatsApp" is prompted.

Onam 2019: Here is how you can download and send these festive WhatsApp stickers

You can get these Onam themed stickers from Play Store and choose from a variety of options. Image: Pixabay

That's it, now you open the WhatsApp chat and fire away with the stickers.

Here's a pack to get you started: Onam Stickers for Whatsapp

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


