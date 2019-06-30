Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

On International Asteroid Day, take this quiz to test your knowledge about near-Earth objects

Near-Earth objects (NEOs), which comprise asteroids or comets, pose catastrophic threat to Earth as their orbits bring them close to our planet. In 2016, the United Nations officially designated Asteroid Day as the international day of awareness and education about the asteroid impact hazard.

Sunil DhavalaJun 30, 2019 18:35:09 IST

International Asteroid Day is observed on 30 June every year to spread awareness about asteroids and their potential to cause serious damage to Earth.

Near-Earth objects (NEOs), which comprise asteroids or comets, pose catastrophic threat to Earth as their orbits bring them close to our planet. In 2016, the United Nations officially designated Asteroid Day as the international day of awareness and education about the asteroid impact hazard.

According to asteroidday.org, members of the asteroid community released a petition in 2014 for public support to launch education programmes for awareness about asteroids. They also called on governments to accelerate the funding of asteroid discovery programs. "Today, this petition, the 100X Asteroid Declaration, has been signed by hundreds of prominent individuals around the world, including leaders in science, technology, and business, and more than 125 astronauts," reads the website.

Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about asteroids:

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Asteroid

NASA preps for a new 2022 mission to the 'Golden' asteroid - Psyche 16, near Mars

Jun 27, 2019
NASA preps for a new 2022 mission to the 'Golden' asteroid - Psyche 16, near Mars
Survivors of torture in Kashmir Part 2: 28 years later, Manzoor Ahmad Naikoo says he's been reduced to 'less than zero'

TheySaidIt

Survivors of torture in Kashmir Part 2: 28 years later, Manzoor Ahmad Naikoo says he's been reduced to 'less than zero'

Jun 28, 2019
Survivors of torture in Kashmir Part 1: 25 yrs on, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, who lost both legs to Indian Army's assault awaits justice

NewsTracker

Survivors of torture in Kashmir Part 1: 25 yrs on, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, who lost both legs to Indian Army's assault awaits justice

Jun 27, 2019
India to overtake China as most populous country in 8 years, says UN report: 'World population to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050'

NewsTracker

India to overtake China as most populous country in 8 years, says UN report: 'World population to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050'

Jun 18, 2019
World Refugee Day: India needs to formulate national framework for just and uniform treatment of refugees

CriticalPoint

World Refugee Day: India needs to formulate national framework for just and uniform treatment of refugees

Jun 20, 2019
UN report finds one migrant child died every day since 2014; most fatalities while crossing Mediterranean

NewsTracker

UN report finds one migrant child died every day since 2014; most fatalities while crossing Mediterranean

Jun 28, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019