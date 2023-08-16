On Final Approach: Chandrayaan-3 makes final orbit reduction, prepares for Vikram lander's separation

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday. It flawlessly executed its fifth and final orbit adjustment aimed at getting closer to the Moon’s surface.

This development marks the completion of the spacecraft’s manoeuvres designed to position it for landing on the moon. The next steps involve the separation of the propulsion module and the Vikram lander module, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO reported that the successful propulsion manoeuvre conducted today, which required a brief duration, has effectively placed Chandrayaan-3 into its intended orbit dimensions of 153 km x 163 km. With this accomplishment, the series of manoeuvres to position the spacecraft for lunar operations have been successfully concluded.

“It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys,” announced the national space agency in a tweet. The separation of the lander module from the propulsion module is scheduled for August 17, as per the agency’s plan.

Following that, ISRO will get to decide where the Vikmran lander touches down, among three predesignated spots on the Moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission, which has been on the move for about 40 days, will be considered a success if the Vikram lander sticks to its plan and lands on the Moon on August 23.

After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 got into the Moon’s orbit by August 5. Then, on August 6, 9, and 14, they did three rounds of orbit reduction manoeuvres to get closer to the Moon.

Once the Vikram lander touches down as planned, it will start gathering data and samples for analysis. This info will help India figure out if the Moon’s South Pole could be a good spot for astronauts in the future and whether lunar ice could be handy for powering rockets and satellites down the road.