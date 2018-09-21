Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 18:05 IST

Ola’s new ad campaign with Chetan Bhagat has backfired in a hilarious way

Twitter users are now joking that this ad was actually Uber’s to keep people from taking an Ola.

Earlier this week, Ola cabs launched a new ad campaign called ‘Ride with Bhagat’, as a part of which, riders booking an Ola till 25 September, could get a chance to meet Chetan Bhagat. However, as it turned out, the ad campaign backfired real bad, and it has borderline turned into a new meme.

Ola cabs and Chetan Bhagat have become the new meme on the internet.

This campaign was strategically done to presumably attract more riders to Ola, and for Bhagat to promote his new novel, 'The Girl in Room 105'.

But this whole campaign turned on its head on social media.

People on Twitter made it very clear that they’d rather take the public transport than travel with the writer. Some even joked about how this campaign was actually funded by Uber, to keep riders from hiring an Ola cab.

Many users also threatened to uninstall the Ola app.

