Earlier this week, Ola cabs launched a new ad campaign called ‘Ride with Bhagat’, as a part of which, riders booking an Ola till 25 September, could get a chance to meet Chetan Bhagat. However, as it turned out, the ad campaign backfired real bad, and it has borderline turned into a new meme.

This campaign was strategically done to presumably attract more riders to Ola, and for Bhagat to promote his new novel, 'The Girl in Room 105'.

But this whole campaign turned on its head on social media.

Let an Ola take you to your destination today and your next ride could be with me! Book your Ola today. Offer lasts till 25th September. #RideWithChetan#TheGirlInRoom105 pic.twitter.com/CnYQwmHDfz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 18, 2018

A big shout-out to all @chetan_bhagat fans. We bring you a chance to meet Chetan and get an exclusive discount on his latest book, The Girl in Room 105. Here’s how: https://t.co/otAqopuJue#RideWithChetan @WestlandBooks pic.twitter.com/TEryW83ICL — Ola (@Olacabs) September 11, 2018

People on Twitter made it very clear that they’d rather take the public transport than travel with the writer. Some even joked about how this campaign was actually funded by Uber, to keep riders from hiring an Ola cab.

This looks like a conspiracy by @Uber_India to run @Olacabs out of business. I will not get into my own car if Chetan Bhagat is with me. A ride in mumbai local in peak hours is sounds better than riding an Ola with Greatest porn writer from IITs and IIMs. — AJ (@aj0007777) September 18, 2018

If I take this ride, it will be one of 'The 3 Mistakes of my life'. — Waseem Ahmed (@Waseem_Ahmed11) September 18, 2018

So is he gonna get paid by ola or uber for this ad?? — neeraj (@54_neeraj) September 18, 2018

Acche din jaanewale hain. — BHAWANATH JHA (@BHAWANATHJHA) September 18, 2018

Thanks Ola for promoting use of public transport, this is one step towards controlling global warming.. Uber should also try these scare tactics. — Urgent Kejriwal (@annahazarhain) September 19, 2018

Thnks for the warning in advance. Time to avoid @Olacabs and use @Uber_India till the 25th Sep.. 😸😸 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) September 18, 2018

Hey @UberINSupport , don't even think about something like this. You are our only hope now. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 18, 2018

Many users also threatened to uninstall the Ola app.