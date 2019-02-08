Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
Ola sold over 2 crore in-trip micro-insurance policy every month since April 2018

The in-trip micro-insurance is offered in the price range of Re 1 to Rs 49.

Press Trust of India Feb 08, 2019 08:56:48 IST

Cab-hailing app Ola on February 7 said it sold over two crore in-trip micro-insurance policies every month since its launch. "Over 20 million policies have been availed by customers every month since our trial phase in April 2018 and we are thrilled with the phenomenal response that we have received across the country," Ola Financial Services, chief executive officer, Nitin Gupta said.

The in-trip insurance services, launched in April 2018, saw acceptance from all age groups, the company said. Also, metro cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai registered the fastest adoption growth rates, it added.

Ola offers customers an option to buy insurance through its app when they book their ride. The risk covered through this offering includes coverage against lost baggage, accidental medical expenses, accidental death or disability, and OPD treatment, among others.

The insurance is offered in the price range of Re 1-Rs 49.

