Ola plans to set up research center in Bay Area

(Reuters) - India's taxi aggregator Ola said on Thursday it plans to set up its first research center in San Francisco area to push its electric mobility and autonomous vehicles. The Advanced Technology Center aims to build a team of more than 150 engineers for experiments on these, the company said.

ReutersJun 14, 2019 00:06:36 IST

(Reuters) - India's taxi aggregator Ola said on Thursday it plans to set up its first research center in San Francisco area to push its electric mobility and autonomous vehicles.

The Advanced Technology Center aims to build a team of more than 150 engineers for experiments on these, the company said.

The move is a part of Ola's global initiatives to drive mobility-led changes, it added.

Last week, Reuters reported India planned to order taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to convert 40% of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

