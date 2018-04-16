Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group will launch 10,000 electric three-wheelers in the country over the next 12 months as part of a broader electrification plan, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The move is part of a broader push by Ola to launch 1 million electric vehicles on its platform by 2021, it said in the statement, adding that it will work with various state governments, vehicle manufacturers, and battery companies to meet its target.

In more recent news Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday announced a partnership with cab aggregator Ola, giving commuters an option book taxi on its app.

The tie-up, a six-month pilot project, will give customers access to Ola booking services when they visit the IRCTC Rail Connect App and on its website.