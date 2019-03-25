Monday, March 25, 2019Back to
Ola ban in Karnataka revoked, fined for running motorcycle taxis without permission

Ola's permit, valid through 2021, allows it to run three and four-wheeler taxis in Karnataka.

ReutersMar 25, 2019 16:25:14 IST

The southern Indian state of Karnataka slapped a Rs 1.5 million fine on ride-hailing service Ola on Monday for running motorcycle taxis without permission and revoked an earlier suspension on its license.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is considered India’s Silicon Valley and one of its most populated cities where Ola and San Francisco-based Uber compete for millions of riders.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, poses in front of an Ola cab. Reuters

VP Ikkeri, the state commissioner for transport and road safety, said the ban had been lifted after the fine was imposed on Ola for operating motorcycle taxis without a permit.

“We are glad that the issue stands resolved and we regret any inconvenience caused to our driver-partners and passengers since Friday,” Ola said in a statement.

Despite the ban, users in Bengaluru reported that they were still able to book a taxi or an auto-rickshaw through Ola’s app over the weekend.

Ola’s permit, obtained in 2017 and valid through 2021, allows it to run three and four-wheeler taxis in Karnataka. The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd, ran the risk of having to give up its permit in the state.

