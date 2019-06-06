Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ola and Uber could be asked to go electric by 2026, reveals leaked govt. documents

Uber, Ola would need to start converting their fleet by next year to achieve 2.5% electrification by 2021.

ReutersJun 06, 2019 18:45:21 IST

India plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to convert 40 percent of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026, according to a source and records of government meetings to discuss new rules for clean mobility.

Uber and Ola, both backed by Softbank Group, would need to start converting their fleet as early as next year to achieve 2.5 percent electrification by 2021, 5 percent by 2022, 10 percent by 2023 before hiking it to 40 percent, according to the person and the records that have been reviewed by Reuters.

Some taxi players, like Ola, have previously tried to operate electric cars in the country, but with little success given inadequate infrastructure and high costs.

New Delhi, however, is looking to push the new policy to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as it tries to bring down its oil imports and curb pollution so it can meet its commitment as part of the 2015 Paris climate change treaty.

Ola and Uber could be asked to go electric by 2026, reveals leaked govt. documents

Mahindra's, e2oPlus, operated by Ola at an electric vehicle charging station. Image: Reuters

Indian think-tank Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and which plays a crucial role in policymaking, is working with several ministries on the new policy.

Neighbouring China, home to the world’s top auto market, is already leading the world in electrification by setting tough EV sales targets for car makers and offering incentives to taxi operators to increase their fleet of clean-fuel cars.

EV sales in India grew three-fold to 3,600 in the year ended March but still account for about 0.1 percent of the 3.3 million diesel and gasoline cars sold in the country over the period, industry data showed. China’s electric car sales, meanwhile, rose 62 percent in 2018 to 1.3 million vehicles.

In a meeting in New Delhi on 28 May, Niti Aayog officials and the ministries of road transport, power, renewable energy and steel, as well as the departments of heavy industries and trade, were among those recommending taxi operators in India gradually convert to electric.

They also recommended that all new cars sold for commercial use should only be electric from April 2026, a change that would also apply to Uber and Ola, said the person who has direct knowledge of the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity.

Motorcycles and scooters sold for commercial purposes, like food delivery or for use by e-commerce companies, will also need to be electric from April 2023, the person added.

Drivers of Uber and Ola walk next to their parked vehicles. Reuters

Drivers of Uber and Ola walk next to their parked vehicles. Reuters

India has seen a boom in food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy, which counts Naspers and Tencent as investors. Sales by e-commerce firms like Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart are also rising.

Motorbikes Too

The EV proposal comes weeks after the inter-ministerial committee recommended electrifying most motorbikes and scooters for private use and all three-wheeled autorickshaws within the next six to eight years.

While there are several electric scooter manufacturers in the country including Ather Energy, Hero Electric and Okinawa, there are only two car makers that build and sell electric cars - Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Some taxi operators have so far had little success operating electric cars in India. Ola launched a pilot project in the central Indian city of Nagpur in 2017 but a year later drivers, unhappy with long wait times at charging stations and high operating expenses, wanted to return to gasoline cars.

Ola, however, is not giving up yet.

A charging port of an electric vehicle. Reuters

A charging port of an electric vehicle. Reuters

Its Ola Electric Mobility unit in March raised 4 billion rupees ($58 million) from investors including venture capital fund Tiger Global and Matrix Partners.

It also raised $300 million from Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors and formed a strategic partnership with the South Korean duo to help build India-specific EVs.

Modi’s government in 2017 had set an ambitious target to electrify new cars and utility vehicles by 2030 but resistance from the industry forced it to scale back the plan.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

India proposes electrifying motorbikes, scooters in the next 6-8 years: Sources

May 23, 2019
India proposes electrifying motorbikes, scooters in the next 6-8 years: Sources
Sachin Bansal invests $32 million in electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy

NewsTracker

Sachin Bansal invests $32 million in electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy

May 28, 2019
NITI Aayog's governing body to meet on 15 June; water management, agriculture, security to come up for discussion

NewsTracker

NITI Aayog's governing body to meet on 15 June; water management, agriculture, security to come up for discussion

Jun 04, 2019
100-days agenda for new govt: Accelerate NPA clean-up, cut corporate tax to 25%, says Arvind Panagariya

NewsTracker

100-days agenda for new govt: Accelerate NPA clean-up, cut corporate tax to 25%, says Arvind Panagariya

May 27, 2019
India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Narendra Modi's second term; govt may privatise or shut 42 PSUs: NITI Aayog VC

NewsTracker

India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Narendra Modi's second term; govt may privatise or shut 42 PSUs: NITI Aayog VC

May 31, 2019
NITI Aayog for revamp, modernisation of statistical system; says there is need for real-time data to be captured

NewsTracker

NITI Aayog for revamp, modernisation of statistical system; says there is need for real-time data to be captured

May 27, 2019

science

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019
People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019