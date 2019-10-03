Thursday, October 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ocean Cleanup Ship catches first plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Boyan Slat, the founder of The Ocean Cleanup, aims to clean half of the infamous patch within five years.


Agence France-PresseOct 03, 2019 08:50:39 IST

A special ship designed to clean the oceans has harvested its first plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch since setting sail from San Francisco last month, its Dutch inventor said Wednesday.

The project by The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch non-profit group, involves a supply ship towing a floating boom that corrals marine plastic with the aim of cleaning half of the infamous patch within five years.

"Today we announce that our clean-up system in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has been catching plastic for the first time," Boyan Slat, the 25-year-old Dutch CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup, told a press conference in Rotterdam.

"It's the first time actually anyone harvests plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, from this giant fishing net all the way down to the micro plastic range," he added. "So we think that we can actually clean the oceans."

Slat came up with the idea seven years ago, drawing it on a paper napkin when he was still in high school.

It seeks to use ocean currents to gather up some of the bottles, plastic bags, flip-flops and other detritus that sully the planet's waters.

The system has been undergoing tests for the past year.

A big day

The Maersk Launcher ship finally sailed from San Francisco on September 9 for trials on cleaning the patch, a floating trash pile twice the size of France that swirls in the ocean halfway between California and Hawaii.

It was towing a 600 metre (2,000-foot)-long boom device designed by Slat dubbed System 001, aimed at containing floating ocean plastic so it can be scooped up and recycled.

Ocean Cleanup Ship catches first plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

The garbage collected by the ship from Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Image credit: The ocean clean up

The system includes a tapered three-metre skirt to catch plastic floating just below the surface.

Slat said that before the plastic was "still escaping the system" by riding over the top of the boom..

"And that's now what we've been able to resolve by having what you call a corkline, so a sort of a large barrier that's floating on the surface, which prevents plastic from actually leaving the system again," he said. "I think I have to be happy. Today is a big day."

Eventually, Slat has said he wants to create a far bigger, 100-kilometre (60-mile) long V-shaped barrier made up of large, rubber pillow-shaped buoys.

The youngest-ever winner of the Champion of the Earth award — the UN's highest environmental honour — Slat gave up his studies in aeronautical engineering to pursue his project.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Spooked by Narendra Modi's plastics ban, corporate India seeks clarity, exemptions

Sep 18, 2019
Spooked by Narendra Modi's plastics ban, corporate India seeks clarity, exemptions
Industry awaiting definition of single-use plastic; govt proposal to impact around 50 lakh jobs, says traders body

NewsTracker

Industry awaiting definition of single-use plastic; govt proposal to impact around 50 lakh jobs, says traders body

Oct 02, 2019
Mumbai airport will be 100% plastic-free from 2 October; offenders to be fined between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000

NewsTracker

Mumbai airport will be 100% plastic-free from 2 October; offenders to be fined between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000

Oct 01, 2019
Delhi Metro to ban single-use plastic on its premises; DMRC will issue guidelines for stakeholders in a few days, says official

Delhi Metro to ban single-use plastic on its premises; DMRC will issue guidelines for stakeholders in a few days, says official

Sep 29, 2019
'Leaderless, directionless': Prakash Javadekar slams Opposition parties for criticising 'Howdy, Modi' event

NewsTracker

'Leaderless, directionless': Prakash Javadekar slams Opposition parties for criticising 'Howdy, Modi' event

Sep 24, 2019
Narendra Modi at Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 in IIT Madras: Both countries have moved from 'competition to collaboration'

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi at Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 in IIT Madras: Both countries have moved from 'competition to collaboration'

Sep 30, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019