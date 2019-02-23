tech2 News Staff

NVIDIA has announced the GTX 1660 Ti desktop GPU which is based on its latest Turing architecture. This is still the GTX lineup from NVIDIA and therefore lacks some of the other key features that were introduced in the recent RTX lineup such as ray tracing or DLSS. The GPU has been launched at a price of $279.

The GTX 1660 Ti, which is NVIDIA's answer to its aging GTX 1060 GPU, happens to be based on the TU116 chipset which is built using the 12 nm architecture and has 24 shader modules along with 1536 CUDA cores.

The GPU features 6.6 billion transistors which happen to be 50 percent more than the GTX 1060. The performance improvements of the 1660 Ti over the GTX 1060 also happens to be about 50 percent more as per NVIDIA.

Apart from that the GTX 1660 Ti comes with 12 Gbps 6GB GDDR6 memory with 192-bit bus width and 288GB/s memory bandwidth. The direct competition for the GTX 1660 Ti is the Radeon RX Vega 56.

Overclocked models of the GTX 1660 Ti go all the $300. OEM options include ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

