Jayesh Mansukhani

PC users have never had it so good! ATI and Nvidia have been engaged in an all out war that has resulted in the growth of the graphic card industry at a scorching pace. In response to ATI's X1900 series, Nvidia has now announced three new additions to the GeForce 7 range, the 7900 GTX, 7900 GT and the 7600 GT.

The flagship 7900 GTX in its SLI format reaches unheard of resolutions and graphical depth for the uncompromising gamer, while the scaled down 7900 GT will be the choice for the discerning buyer looking for excellent all around multimedia and gaming performance. Rounding up these new releases is the GeForce 7600 GT GPU, the long overdue update to the venerable but aging performance/price leader - the Nvidia 6600GT.

For those notebook users who have been waiting for a rival solution to ATI Mobility Radeon X1600 chipset, Nvidia has also announced its new GeForce Go 6100 GPU, the company's first integrated graphics processor for laptops.

