Nvidia's 65-inch 4K HDR gaming display to be launched in February at $4,999

HP's Omen X Emperium 65 is the screen which supports NVIDIA's 65-inch display at $4,999.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 10:01 AM IST

Last year, this time at CES 2018, Nvidia unveiled what it called the big format gaming displays, or BFGDs — 65-inch 4K HDR displays. One year later, the company has announced at the CES 2019 that they are now arriving in February, and are going to be very expensive — priced at $4,999. HP's Omen X Emperium 65 is the screen which supports NVIDIA's G-Sync HDR.

The screen has Nvidia Shield integrated into it making it feel closer to a smart TV and a gaming monitor rolled into one. For the uninitiated, Nvidia Shield offers a flurry of streaming apps and Google Assistant support.

Nvidia BFGD monitor. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia BFGD monitor. Image: Nvidia

The display packs a resolve rate of 144Hz. In addition to that, the 4K HDR display features a full-array direct backlight, 1000-nits of peak luminance and full DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

HP has added its own soundbar to the Emperium 65, which comes with a low frequency array, vibration reduction technology and a three-way stereo crossover system. The three features "negate the need for a separate subwoofer," according to HP.

In terms of connectivity, we see that the display also includes three HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort, two USB ports, and two USB ports for charging.

The Omen X Emperium 65 will be available in February.

