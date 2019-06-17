Monday, June 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nvidia to work with ARM chips by year-end to build supercomputers: Report

Nvidia is working on supercomputers that will be used for modelling both climate change predictions and nuclear weapons.

ReutersJun 17, 2019 16:17:13 IST

Nvidia on Monday said it will make its chips work with processors from ARM Holdings to build supercomputers, deepening Nvidia's push into systems that are used for modeling both climate change predictions and nuclear weapons.

Nvidia was long known as a supplier of graphics chips for personal computers to make video games look more realistic, but researchers now also use its chips inside data centers to speed up artificial intelligence computing work such as training computers to recognize images.

Nvidia to work with ARM chips by year-end to build supercomputers: Report

Representative image

To do so, Nvidia's so-called accelerator chips work alongside central processors from companies such as Intel and International Business Machines.

At a supercomputing conference held in Germany on Monday, Nvidia said its accelerator chips will work with ARM processors by the end of the year.

(Also read: IIT-KGP to get its own supercomputer: Here are 5 most powerful supercomputers in India)

ARM, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, provides the underlying processor technology for the chips in most mobile phones. But companies such as Ampere Computing, headed by Intel's former president, have been working to take those chips into data centres, where Intel's chips are dominant.

But ARM processors are different from Intel or IBM chips in that ARM itself does not make chips. Instead it licenses out the underlying technology so others can make chips with it.

Ian Buck, vice president of Nvidia's accelerated computing unit, said the project to build a supercomputer with ARM will be a "heavy lift" from a technical perspective.

But he said Nvidia undertook it because researchers in Europe and Japan want to develop super computing chips with ARM's technology, essentially giving them a third option beyond IBM and Intel over which they can have more control.

"That openness ... makes it very attractive," Buck said of ARM's technology during an interview with Reuters before the conference. "What makes Arm interesting, and why we're announcing support is, is its ability to provide an open architecture for supercomputing."

The move to work with ARM on supercomputers follows Nvidia's $6.8 billion deal to buy Israeli firm Mellanox Technologies. Mellanox makes high-speed networking chips that help stitch together many smaller computers into a larger one and is found in some of the world's most powerful supercomputers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

InMyOpinion

Greta Thunberg is right; we aren't responding to climate change like the crisis it is

Jun 03, 2019
Greta Thunberg is right; we aren't responding to climate change like the crisis it is
Climate change narratives in society is important to make people aware of the crisis

Climate Change

Climate change narratives in society is important to make people aware of the crisis

Jun 13, 2019
Scientists develop microbes which consume CO2 to produce biodegradable plastics, fuels

Microbes

Scientists develop microbes which consume CO2 to produce biodegradable plastics, fuels

Jun 11, 2019
What are the dangers of extreme heat? How do you keep yourself safe in a heatwave?

Heat wave

What are the dangers of extreme heat? How do you keep yourself safe in a heatwave?

Jun 07, 2019
Donald Trump blames India, China, Russia for not doing enough on climate change, says US has 'cleanest air'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump blames India, China, Russia for not doing enough on climate change, says US has 'cleanest air'

Jun 06, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019