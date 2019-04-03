tech2 News Staff

Expected to launch in March earlier, the NVIDIA GTX 1650 is probably going to finally see the light of day towards the end of April. This is going to be yet another Turing architecture-based GPU launch from the GPU giant. It had earlier released the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti, and now are targeting the lower price segment.

NVIDIA’s current lineup of GPUs follows the ‘Turing’ microarchitecture developed by the company. The highlight of this new architecture is the use of AI processors or what NVIDIA calls ‘Tensor cores’. Another big feature that became the talk of the town was support for real-time raytracing. It was a huge thing since even though raytracing capabilities had existed on graphics cards, it wasn’t done in real-time in consumer-grade cards. This feature enabled the usage of enhanced illumination to render in real-time in games to make the light rays feel more realistic. NVIDIA dubbed the new 20 series cards as RTX, an upgrade from the older GTX cards.

However, adding RTX support resulted in a big jump in the prices of these cards, even in the lowest variant. To fill the gap in the lower price segment, NVIDIA released the 16 series cards based on the Turing architecture without packing the Tensor and RTX cores.

AMD didn’t release anything new in this price segment for quite some time. So, it was natural for NVIDIA to target it with no competition at all. As reported by Videocardz, the release date is expected to be 22 April which is mostly going to be the date when the card goes on sale. The GTX 1650 is going to be based on the Turing TU117 GPU with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. CUDA Core count on both the GPUs are still unknown and the GTX 1650 Ti gets a memory upgrade of GDDR6 with the same capacity.

There aren’t any details on the prices of both the cards but it’s expected to be around or below $200.

