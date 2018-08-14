Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 14 August, 2018 07:51 IST

Nvidia releases new generation of chipsets to help expand its business among movie makers

Nvidia’s biggest business of chips that let video gamers play with improved graphics, grew 35 percent.

Nvidia Corp on Monday released a new generation of chips aimed at helping expand its business among movie makers and other graphics professionals.

The nVIDIA booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake - RC136480D120

The nVIDIA booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake - RC136480D120

At a gathering of graphics professionals on Monday, Nvidia rolled out its newest generation of chip technology, called Turing after the legendary British computer scientist Alan Turing.

The biggest selling point of the chips is an improvement in so-called “ray tracing,” or the ability for the chip to simulate how light rays will bounce around in a visual scene.

That task takes so much computing power that designers have to wait while a chip churns through the data to see the results of their work. Nvidia says the new generation of chips will let designers make those changes in real time, which could speed up the creative process - and which Nvidia hopes customers will pay a premium for.

“Turing is Nvidia’s most important innovation in computer graphics in more than a decade,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

The Santa Clara, California-based company’s shares have risen more than 50 percent over the past year, backed by data center chip sales that more than doubled to $1.9 billion its last fiscal year. Nvidia’s data center chips power artificial intelligence tasks training computers to recognize images and are increasingly eating away Intel Corp’s growth opportunities.

And Nvidia’s biggest business, its consumer chips that let video gamers play with improved graphics, grew 35 percent to $5.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year. That growth came from hot gaming titles such Epic Games’ Fortnite and the fact that the chips were adopted by homespun cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

But Nvidia’s middle line of chips, aimed at graphics and design professionals who make films and other digital content, has not fared nearly as well, growing only 11.8 percent last year to $934 million.

Patrick Moorhead, an analyst with Moor Insights and Strategy and a former chip executive, said Nvidia is likely looking to stave off competition from rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O), which is likely to target the same group of professional users with its new graphics chips next year.

Nvidia’s existing strength in the data center market and the high-end gaming market have left it most open to attack in the middle of the market.

“Where Nvidia gets the biggest bump right now (from a new chip generation) is in the workstation market, which makes it all that more competitive,” Moorhead said.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Intel

Intel sold artificial intelligence processor chips worth $1 billion in 2017

Aug 10, 2018

Fortnite

Entire list of supported Android devices for Fortnite is out and it's pretty short

Aug 08, 2018

Fortnite

Fortnite for Android: Here's how you can check whether your phone is supported

Jul 30, 2018

Fortnite

Here's the first look of Fortnite for Android ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 launch

Aug 09, 2018

Fortnite for Android

Fortnite is finally out for Android but only for Samsung devices for now

Aug 09, 2018

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop launched at Rs 1,37,999 and Rs 86,999

Aug 07, 2018

science

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018