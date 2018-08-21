Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 21 August, 2018 07:42 IST

Nvidia releases a new generation of gaming chips to give more realistic graphics

The chips will range from $499 to $999 and will be available in retail stores starting 20 September.

Nvidia Corp on 20 August released a new generation of gaming chips that combine its latest “ray tracing” technology and artificial intelligence to give gamers access to more realistic graphics.

At a Gamescom 2018 press conference in Cologne, Germany, Nvidia rolled out its newest generation of gaming chips  the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. They are based on its recently launched chip blueprint called “Turing,” which Nvidia is also using for higher-priced chips announced last week for game designers, movie makers and other computer graphics professionals.

The chips will range from $499 to $999 and will be available in retail stores starting 20 September, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said at the event.

The nVIDIA booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake - RC136480D120

Representational image. Reuters.

The biggest selling point of the gaming chips released on Monday is an improvement in so-called “real-time ray tracing,” or the ability for the chip to simulate how light rays will bounce around in a visual scene, which helps video games and other computer graphics more closely resemble shadows and reflections in the real world.

Part of how the new chip achieves high-resolution graphics quickly is a special section of the chip that finishes most of the image but then uses artificial intelligence to guess what the unfinished pixels should look like. That task was difficult to do well in the past, Huang said in his presentation.

“We’re using artificial intelligence to generate resolution that we otherwise wouldn’t have,” Huang said. “We can now for the very first time generate missing pixels that are actually right.”

Gaming produced $5.5 billion of Nvidia’s $9.7 billion in revenue for its most recent fiscal year, up 36 percent from the year before. Last week, Nvidia’s largest and oldest business of selling graphical processing units, or GPUs, for video game players beat analyst estimates, bringing in $1.8 billion compared with estimates of $1.75 billion.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Intel

Intel sold artificial intelligence processor chips worth $1 billion in 2017

Aug 10, 2018

Intel AI

Intel AI DevCon: India can play a crucial role in the development of AI

Aug 14, 2018

Snapdragon 670

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with AI-capabilities launched for mid-range smartphones

Aug 11, 2018

Mahindra

Tech Mahindra aims to launch five pilot projects on 5G services by next month

Aug 07, 2018

Intel

Intel plans upgrading it chipsets to stave off competition from AMD and Nvidia

Aug 08, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

MIT researchers develop AI model to make brain cancer treatment less toxic

Aug 12, 2018

science

Earthquakes

Big quakes systematically trigger others in the Earth's other hemisphere: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Geology

Carbon boost from thawing of Arctic permafrost likely in coming decades: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Geochemistry

Can a mineral called magnesite solve global warming? New study suggests it can

Aug 20, 2018

Aeronautics

NASA brings its history in aviation tech to life in pictures on Aviation Day

Aug 20, 2018