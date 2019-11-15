ReutersNov 15, 2019 04:15:32 IST
Revenue from gaming business, the biggest contributor to sales, fell 6% to $1.66 billion, but beat analysts' estimate of $1.54 billion, according to FactSet.
The company said seasonal weakness in demand for its gaming cards used in personal computers and laptops would hurt its fourth-quarter performance.
Nvidia expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting $3.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue in the reported quarter fell 5% to $3.01 billion, but was above expectation of $2.91 billion.
Excluding items, it earned $1.78 per share, above estimates of $1.57.
