Nvidia has finally announced the new and upgraded Shield TV. While there was only one product previously, this time, the company has announced two products including the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. It features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and 4K upscaling for standard content.

In a new tubular design, the standard Shield TV is powered by a Tegra X1+ chipset that supposedly performs 25 percent better than its predecessor. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. In connectivity, it has ports for Ethernet and HDMI, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. There’s support for dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Shield TV is running on Android TV OS based on Android 9 Pie. It comes with a remote that supports motion-sensing, voice control, along with backlight and programmable buttons.

Another feature present on the Shield TV is the support to use the device as a Plex media server. Both devices support Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service (currently in beta), local streaming and native games.

Coming to the Shield TV Pro, it continues the design of the older Shield TV model with almost the same hardware specs of the new and standard Shield TV. Apart from the same Tegra chipset, it offers 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. There are two USB-C ports, one HDMI port, and a microSD card slot. This unit also comes with the remote but this time, there’s no game controller.

The Shield TV is priced at $150 and the Shield TV Pro has a $200 price tag. Both products can be purchased from the Nvidia website. The new Shield TV lineup won’t be releasing in India.

