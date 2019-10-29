Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nvidia officially unveils Android TV-based Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

The Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are priced at $150 and $200, respectively and won’t be selling in India.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 16:10:52 IST

Nvidia has finally announced the new and upgraded Shield TV. While there was only one product previously, this time, the company has announced two products including the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. It features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and 4K upscaling for standard content.

Nvidia officially unveils Android TV-based Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro won't be launching in India.

In a new tubular design, the standard Shield TV is powered by a Tegra X1+ chipset that supposedly performs 25 percent better than its predecessor. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. In connectivity, it has ports for Ethernet and HDMI, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. There’s support for dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Shield TV is running on Android TV OS based on Android 9 Pie. It comes with a remote that supports motion-sensing, voice control, along with backlight and programmable buttons.

Another feature present on the Shield TV is the support to use the device as a Plex media server. Both devices support Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service (currently in beta), local streaming and native games.

Coming to the Shield TV Pro, it continues the design of the older Shield TV model with almost the same hardware specs of the new and standard Shield TV. Apart from the same Tegra chipset, it offers 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. There are two USB-C ports, one HDMI port, and a microSD card slot. This unit also comes with the remote but this time, there’s no game controller.

The Shield TV is priced at $150 and the Shield TV Pro has a $200 price tag. Both products can be purchased from the Nvidia website. The new Shield TV lineup won’t be releasing in India.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, Mastercard's Ajay Banga, Microsoft's Satya Nadella in Harvard Business Review's top 10 best-performing CEOs

Oct 29, 2019
Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, Mastercard's Ajay Banga, Microsoft's Satya Nadella in Harvard Business Review's top 10 best-performing CEOs

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019