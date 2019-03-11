Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies for more than $7 bn: Report

The deal would be Nvidia’s biggest-ever acquisition, boost its business of making chips for data centres.

Reuters Mar 11, 2019 15:35:41 IST

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp is nearing a deal to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for more than $7 billion in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on 10 March.

The deal would be Nvidia’s biggest-ever acquisition and boost its business of making chips for data centres, allowing it to reduce its reliance on the video game industry, for which it is best known as a major technology vendor.

Nvidia has outbid Intel Corp in the auction for Mellanox and could announce a deal as early as 11 March, the person said. The source asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Intel and Mellanox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nvidia declined to comment. Financial news website Calcalist had reported earlier on 10 March that Nvidia had outbid Intel for Mellanox.

FILE PHOTO - A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FILE PHOTO -A Nvidia logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles. Image: Nvidia

 

Mellanox’s chips power high-speed networks connecting servers. The company, which is based in Israel and the United States, had a market capitalization at the end of trading on 8 March of about $5.9 billion.

Data centre revenue accounts for nearly a third of Nvidia’s sales. Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California has grown at a rapid pace in the past few years, under CEO Jensen Huang, but a slowdown in China and a fading cryptocurrency craze have started to weigh on its sales in recent quarters.

In January, Nvidia, which has a market capitalization of $91 billion, cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars because of weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data centre sales. Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox would also represent a win for activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which is a shareholder of the company and reached a deal with it last year over the composition of its board.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

China

China's regulator approves 95 new video games including titles from Tencent

Mar 09, 2019

Digital Health Safety

Are Indian hospitals prepared for the new age of mhealth and digital healthcare?

Mar 08, 2019

PUBG

PUBG gets digital lock that needs guardian to unlock game for under-13 years players

Mar 03, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

Mar 08, 2019

NewsTracker

Youth inactivity highest in India among emerging and developing economies, says IMF economist

Mar 07, 2019

Nvidia Ampere

Nvidia Ampere GPU rumours hint at vastly reduced pricing and improved performance

Mar 04, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019