FP Staff

It has been nearly two years since NVIDIA launched the RTX 3000 series of graphics cards. This is the year when they launch the successor to one of the most influential, as well as the most controversial piece of gaming technology.

Now the company is nearly ready to show its next generation of GPUs, the RTX 4000 series.

NVIDIA confirmed during an earnings call that it will reveal its new architecture for consumer graphics cards next month, at the company’s GTC 2022 keynote on September 20, 2022. We might not see new graphics cards ready to buy on that day, but we’ll get a peek at the general architecture that will power upcoming GeForce GPUs.

NVIDIA also revealed on the call that demand for gaming hardware was down 33% from this time last year, and 44% from the previous quarter. The company said that is due to “challenging market conditions.” The global economy is experiencing some inflation right now, so fewer people are likely ready to spend hundreds of dollars on gaming hardware. However, demand has also dropped — crypto mining is less profitable right now (if at all), so crypto farms aren’t buying up all available supply like was happening a few months ago.

Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 40 series of graphics cards were originally rumoured for release sometime in late 2022 – and given the two-year gap between the RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

It was suggested in April 2022 that the AD102 GPU, the GPU expected to power the top-end RTX 4090, had entered the testing phase. If true, it’s a good sign that development of the next-gen range is coming along nicely, and barring any unforeseen testing issues, the design of the GPU is likely finalised. Interestingly, other leakers also seem to believe that the RTX 4090 will be the first, and possibly only, 4000 series launch in 2022. The reason, according to analysts is “too many stocks”.

This refers to the rumour that Nvidia has a lot of RTX 30 Series GPU inventory left in stock due to overproduction and the saturation of GPUs in the second-hand market amidst the latest cryptocurrency crash.

Rumours suggest that the RTX 4090 will feature 126 Streaming Multiprocessors, providing a total of 16,128 CUDA cores, and will sport 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps

The RTX 4080 could offer as many as 10,240 CUDA Cores, 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21Gbps, a boost of 4GB compared to the 12GB GDDRX-enabled RTX 3080 Ti with an increased 420W TDP.

The RTX 4070 could feature 7,168 CUDA Cores, 10 or 12GB of slightly slower GDDR5 VRAM clocked at 18Gbps, with a 300W TDP.