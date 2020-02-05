Wednesday, February 05, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nvidia heats up cloud-gaming space with GeForce NOW

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Tuesday opened up for membership its cloud-based game streaming service GeForce NOW, taking on Google's Stadia in a market that is primed for high growth over the next few years. The platform virtually uses a GeForce graphics card to power personal computers, android phones and Shield TVs, enabling the devices to run games with enhanced graphics.


ReutersFeb 05, 2020 00:15:55 IST

Nvidia heats up cloud-gaming space with GeForce NOW

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Tuesday opened up for membership its cloud-based game streaming service GeForce NOW, taking on Google's Stadia in a market that is primed for high growth over the next few years.

The platform virtually uses a GeForce graphics card to power personal computers, android phones and Shield TVs, enabling the devices to run games with enhanced graphics.

GeForce NOW, previously available on a public beta version, will offer a Founders version at $4.99 per month alongside a free tier. Google Stadia offers a 4K version as part of its premium service priced at $9.99 per month, while the free high-definition version is expected to roll out this year.

Stadia has been downloaded nearly 593,000 times since its launch in November, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.

GeForce NOW will also compete with Microsoft Corp's Project xCloud, which is likely to be launched this year.

The cloud gaming market is expected to expand to $8 billion by 2025 from $1 billion in 2018, according to data from Statista.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy expects the cloud gaming market to grow exponentially over the next five years as giants like Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft and Nvidia enter the market with acceptable experiences.

GeForce NOW has over 30 free-to-play games and users can also add games previously owned, while Stadia's premium version launched with a slate of 22 games.

Users who opt for Nvidia's Founders version will have access to games which support ray tracing, or the ability to simulate how light rays will bounce around in a visual scene, making the visuals more realistic.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect
Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Newstracker

Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Jan 22, 2020
Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Newstracker

Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Jan 22, 2020
Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Newstracker

Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Jan 22, 2020
IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Newstracker

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Jan 22, 2020

science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020