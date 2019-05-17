Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NVIDIA forecasts a higher second-quarter revenue than estimated by analysts

Strong demand for its gaming chips and higher sales to data centres, sent its shares up more than 4%.

ReutersMay 17, 2019 14:57:23 IST

Nvidia Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on strong demand for its gaming chips and higher sales to data centres, sending its shares up more than 4%.

NVIDIA forecasts a higher second-quarter revenue than estimated by analysts

An NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. Image: Reuters.

The company forecast revenue of $2.55 billion, plus or minus 2%, for the quarter, above analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nvidia’s net income fell to $394 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 28 from $1.24 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned 88 cents per share, while analysts had expected a profit of 81 cents per share. Total revenue fell to $2.22 billion, but was still above analysts’ estimates of $2.20 billion.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

Nvidia's quarterly revenue beats expectations

Feb 10, 2017
Nvidia's quarterly revenue beats expectations
Nvidia unveils virtual graphics server for low-end computers

TechBuzz

Nvidia unveils virtual graphics server for low-end computers

Mar 20, 2013
Nvidia unveils virtual graphics server for low-end computers

Nvidia unveils virtual graphics server for low-end computers

Mar 20, 2013
Nvidia's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat estimates, stock rises

Nvidia's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat estimates, stock rises

Feb 12, 2015
Samsung does what it does best: Files counter case against Nvidia in chip patents case

Samsung does what it does best: Files counter case against Nvidia in chip patents case

Nov 12, 2014
Nvidia launches GeForce GTX 760 GPU for Rs 19,499

Nvidia launches GeForce GTX 760 GPU for Rs 19,499

Jun 25, 2013

science

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019
Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Medicine

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

May 17, 2019
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019