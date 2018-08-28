Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 August, 2018 16:53 IST

NVIDIA becomes NITI Aayog's deep learning tech partner to support a think tank

NVIDIA will be NITI Aayog's deep learning technology partner to support think tank 'Move Hack'.

Computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA on 28 August collaborated with NITI Aayog as its deep learning technology partner to support the government think-tank's 'MoveHack' which is a global mobility hackathon to crowdsource solutions aimed at the future of mobility in India.

"The growth of the Indian economy, along with rapid urbanisation, make innovations in mass mobility a matter of national importance. NVIDIA is partnering with NITI Aayog to help solve this grand challenge using AI and deep learning," Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA South Asia, said in a statement.

NVIDIA.

NVIDIA.

As the deep learning partner of 'MoveHack', the chipmaker would provide participants with graphics processing unit (GPU) and deep learning technologies, as well as remote access to NVIDIA DGX systems, purpose built deep learning supercomputers.

Deep learning technology is a subset of machine learning (ML) in artificial intelligence (AI) that has networks capable of learning unsupervised from data that is unstructured or unlabelled.

The participants would also get a chance to be mentored by experts from the chip-making company.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Intel AI

Intel AI DevCon: India can play a crucial role in the development of AI

Aug 14, 2018

Google for India

Google for India: Google Feed becomes bilingual, Assistant now available in Marathi

Aug 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys opens technology and innovation hub in North Carolina, hires 4,700 in the US

Aug 23, 2018

Nvidia

Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence as Intel defends data centre turf

Aug 17, 2018

Nvidia

Nvidia releases a new generation of gaming chips to give more realistic graphics

Aug 21, 2018

NewsTracker

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar says trade deficit greater concern than rupee

Aug 21, 2018

science

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018