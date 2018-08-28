Computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA on 28 August collaborated with NITI Aayog as its deep learning technology partner to support the government think-tank's 'MoveHack' which is a global mobility hackathon to crowdsource solutions aimed at the future of mobility in India.

"The growth of the Indian economy, along with rapid urbanisation, make innovations in mass mobility a matter of national importance. NVIDIA is partnering with NITI Aayog to help solve this grand challenge using AI and deep learning," Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA South Asia, said in a statement.

As the deep learning partner of 'MoveHack', the chipmaker would provide participants with graphics processing unit (GPU) and deep learning technologies, as well as remote access to NVIDIA DGX systems, purpose built deep learning supercomputers.

Deep learning technology is a subset of machine learning (ML) in artificial intelligence (AI) that has networks capable of learning unsupervised from data that is unstructured or unlabelled.

The participants would also get a chance to be mentored by experts from the chip-making company.