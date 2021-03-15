Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Number of exploit attempts increased 6x after Microsoft's revelation of four zero-day vulnerabilities: Report

Microsoft recommends organisations to get patches and threat security protection to prevent attacks.


FP TrendingMar 15, 2021 17:23:37 IST

Check Point Research (CPR) has shared details of the cyber attacks that took place in the past few days. The company has also recommended organisations to get patches and threat security protection to prevent attacks. In its observation, CPR has discovered that the United States has faced 21 percent of the total exploit attempts. The Netherlands and Turkey come second with 12 percent. Apart from the country-wise attacks, CPR has also found that most of the hackers have tried to attack government and military related data.

As much as 27 percent of the attacks were targeted towards the organisations of the aforementioned sectors. Exploit attempts targeting manufactures were 20 percent while 9 percent were directed at software vendors.

According to a press release, the cyber security firm has observed that the number of exploit attempts in the last 72 hours have increased by over six times. This comes after the revelation that the Microsoft Exchange Server has four zero-day vulnerabilities.

Number of exploit attempts increased 6x after Microsofts revelation of four zero-day vulnerabilities: Report

Microsoft logo. Representational image.

A zero-day vulnerability is a flaw that is known to the software vendor, however, there is no patch in place to fix it. While hackers are looking to exploit these vulnerabilities, security professionals are employing preventative efforts.

Anything that is accessed within the Outlook goes through the Microsoft Exchange Server including emails. One of the vulnerabilities that have been reported in Microsoft allows hackers to read the emails on the Exchange server without accessing the account of the individual. This puts several organisations at risk worldwide since the Server is integrated within the broader network.

The press release further states that the Microsoft servers which have neither been protected by third-party softwares like Check Point nor have not been updated with the latest patches are compromised. Organisations, who have not taken the security measure, are at the risk of their corporate emails falling in the hands of hackers who are trying to attack the servers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Unveils Exchange Server 2010 For Indian Enterprises

Nov 11, 2009
Microsoft Unveils Exchange Server 2010 For Indian Enterprises
With 78% Share, Microsoft Exchange Server Largest On-Premise Email Solution

With 78% Share, Microsoft Exchange Server Largest On-Premise Email Solution

Aug 13, 2013
Symantec Offers New Archiving Support For MS Exchange Server 2010

Symantec Offers New Archiving Support For MS Exchange Server 2010

Nov 10, 2009
NaviSite Announces Business Class e-Mail For SMBs

NaviSite Announces Business Class e-Mail For SMBs

May 20, 2009
Google responds to QuadRooter Android bug; says most users are protected

Google responds to QuadRooter Android bug; says most users are protected

Aug 11, 2016
Quest Offers Migration Tools For e-Mail Platform Transition

Quest Offers Migration Tools For e-Mail Platform Transition

Jun 10, 2008

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021