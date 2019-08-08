tech2 News Staff

While most smartphone makers today have either adopted the display notch, the hole-punch camera or a motorised pop-up camera, Nubia seems to have taken an older route and went with two displays instead for its latest flagship, the Z20.

The ZTE sub-brand has launched its latest flagship in China that has now hit pre-order with price tags starting from CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000).

According to SparrowNews, the Nubia Z20 will be available in black, blue and orange colours from 16 August in China, while the global launch is set for September this year.

The smartphone has gone on pre-order in China in three variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB at CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs 35,000)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB at CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs 37,000)

8 GB RAM + 512 GB at CNY 4,199 (approx. Rs 42,000)

The highlights of the Nubia Z20 are its dual AMOLED displays and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The two displays can operate independently and will quickly switch between apps when needed. While the primary function of the rear display is to act as a viewfinder while clicking selfies, it also works as an always-on display and thanks to it touch sensitivity can also be custom mapped for games. If one remembers, the Nubia X launched last year also offered something similar.

The main display is a 6.42-inch curved AMOLED with an FHD+ resolution while the unit at back is a 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED panel.

The triple camera setup at the back includes a 48 MP sensor with OIS along with a 16 MP ultrawide and an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3 X optical zoom. The camera system can also record 8K video like the Nubia Red Magic but at the same 15 fps. The rear camera setup also doubles up as the selfie camera when flipped over and used with the second display. You basically don't have to deal with a smaller sensor as with most smartphone selfie cameras.

The two displays are powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 27 W Fast Charging.

Just like the Nubia X, the Z20 comes with two fingerprint readers that sit at either side on the metal frame.

And just like Google’s Pixels the sides of the device are pressure sensitive and can be used to launch apps.

Let’s just hope Nubia brings this flagship smartphone to India as it could compete with the OnePlus 7, the Redmi K20 Pro and the Asus 6Z.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.