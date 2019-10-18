Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a Nov. 19 hearing to determine the probable cause of a March 2018 Uber Technologies Inc self-driving vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

The crash involved a Volvo XC90 sport utility vehicle that Uber was using to test self-driving technology and was a blow to the entire autonomous vehicle industry and led other companies to temporarily halt their testing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

