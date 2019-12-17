Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NSDL reverses electronic signature service a day of discontinuing it; Fintech players still want clarity on Aadhaar based eKYC

The moves comes as a relief but the fintech industry says clarity needed on Aadhaar-based eKYC


Pratik BhaktaDec 17, 2019 13:41:43 IST

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) restarted its electronic signature service from the night of 14 December, a day after it sent letters to client companies saying the facility had been discontinued.

The reversal of the decision was announced in a one-line email by the Mumbai-based depository for stocks and shares for Indian investors whose clients include digital lending companies and stockbrokers.

“As advised by UIDAI, we have resumed eSign services,” said the mail, a copy of which has been seen by Tech2, referring to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). NSDL’s eSign allows Aadhaar holders to electronically sign a document.

Tech2 was the first to write about NSDL’s decision to discontinue the service that digitally authenticates and collect signatures of customers at the time of onboarding. The renewing of the service was greeted with relief by the fintech industry as well but the sudden ‘U-turn’ has raised questions too.

“This brings uncertainty in the business, it will be much better if they put out whether eSign services using Aadhaar-based eKYC are legal or not. We can set up our internal systems accordingly,” a top executive with a fintech startup said on condition of anonymity.

NSDL reverses electronic signature service a day of discontinuing it; Fintech players still want clarity on Aadhaar based eKYC

Representational image. PTI

Entrepreneurs also see it as an indication that eventually Aadhaar-based eSign will be discontinued and by resuming the service, authorities could be giving time to businesses to move to offline Aadhaar or other means of capturing customers’ signatures electronically.

We spoke to multiple players and found that companies are already looking beyond Aadhaar’s biometric-based mode, which has security implications and also runs afoul of the Supreme Court’s privacy judgment.

eMudhra is working on offering offline Aadhaar XML-based flow and Permanent Account Number (PAN) to authenticate and validate signatures. It is working with around 60 companies for eSign services. Customers can use their PAN number, issued by the income tax department, followed by a video verification of the picture on the card.

“For an offline Aadhaar, the customer needs to generate the Aadhaar XML. For PAN-card based flow, they need the PAN number, address proof and a video of themselves with the card,” said Kaushik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, eMudhra, which offers paperless documentation for large companies.

Signzy and DigiO are among several players offering services to startups and companies that have either switched or in the process of moving away from Aadhaar’s biometric database.

“Signzy’s digital contracting protocol does not need Aadhaar and is therefore fully compliant with the Supreme Court’s judgment on the right to privacy. The protocol is already being used in live environments by several banks and other financial services providers in India,” chief executive officer Ankit Ratan said.

While large corporate entities do not have a problem with non-biometric electronic signatures, fintech entrepreneurs pointed to “last-mile” issues.

“Consumers in villages and small towns are usually not that savvy and the XML-based flow requires multiple steps to be undertaken through the UIDAI website, if the flows were simpler, the adoption would have been faster,” said the fintech executive quoted above.

Sources said many fintech lending startups are offering small consumer loans by opting for a click-based undertaking. A paper-based signature collection system was far more expensive than the profits they would make out of small loans.

“There is no debate around the issue of privacy, but post the (Supreme Court) judgment, there have been multiple issues of policy uncertainty which is harmful to the business,” said the founder of a digital identification startup who didn’t wish to be identified.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

e-sign services

National Securities Depository press pause on e-sign services for some companies

Dec 13, 2019
National Securities Depository press pause on e-sign services for some companies
Big relief in Karvy case: 90% investors get back their securities on prompt SEBI action

NewsTracker

Big relief in Karvy case: 90% investors get back their securities on prompt SEBI action

Dec 02, 2019
Mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 December: Income Tax Department

Aadhaar

Mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 December: Income Tax Department

Dec 16, 2019
Karvy Stock Broking case: SAT suspends further transfer of clients' securities pledged with lenders

NewsTracker

Karvy Stock Broking case: SAT suspends further transfer of clients' securities pledged with lenders

Dec 03, 2019
Karvy case: SAT asks NSE to decide on revoking stock broker firm's license by 6 December

NewsTracker

Karvy case: SAT asks NSE to decide on revoking stock broker firm's license by 6 December

Dec 04, 2019
How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Aadhaar

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Dec 16, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019