NSA's controversial mass surveillance program could reportedly be coming to an end

NSA could legally obtain call log data not only on foreign surveillance targets but also on Americans.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 16:19:58 IST

The National Security Agency's mass surveillance program which was exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden could shut down soon.

Representational image.

Representational image.

As per the New York Times, a senior Republican cabinet member was quoted as saying that the Trump administration has not been paying attention to the program, allowing it to stagnate. It could well be that soon enough the entire program will be shut.

Under the surveillance program, the NSA could legally obtain call log data not only on foreign surveillance targets but also on Americans. While the NSA has argued that the program is in the country's best interest to counter-terrorism, civil rights activists have argued that it violates human rights.

As a matter of fact, after Snowden's exposé of the NSA, the USA Freedom Act was passed which put a check on the agency's power to spy on people. Just recently last year the agency got pulled for recording "millions of calls". The agency then said that it had deleted them.

