Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NPCI introduces a new reloadable wallet feature for offline RuPay contactless payments

With the reloadable wallet feature, customers can store money to ensure quick transactions without any irregularities even if they have poor connectivity at the POS machines.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 13:15:13 IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced the RuPay Contactless (Offline) feature. The feature also provides reloadable wallets within RuPay Card for everyday transit payments as well. According to a statement by NPCI, it has also introduced the feature for retail payments on pilot basis, adding that the features will augment the overall transaction experience for RuPay cardholders and help evolve the card payment ecosystem. As per NCPI, the RuPay card comes with a reloadable wallet feature where customers can store money to ensure quick and effortless transactions without any irregularities even if they have poor connectivity at the POS machines.

NPCI introduces a new reloadable wallet feature for offline RuPay contactless payments

With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers will witness an all-new level of security, convenience and safety.

According to NCPI, the RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) offline wallet can be used to make ticket payments in transit, thus reducing wait time, traffic congestion and transit time.

The offline wallet facility has been extended to retail stores as part of the pilot as well. Since the lack of internet connectivity or slow connectivity acts as a hindrance to digital transactions, offline payments could facilitate people to adopt digital payments.

Speaking about it, Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI said that they are delighted to unveil the new RuPay Contactless (offline feature), adding "We are confident that with the advent of the stellar RuPay contactless (offline) feature, the acceptance infrastructure for RuPay will increase exponentially and will result in the rapid on-boarding on both merchants and consumers in various geographies across the nation."

According to Bansal, with the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers will witness an all-new level of security, convenience and safety.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NPCI

RuPay, UPI to soon overtake global competitors like Visa, Mastercard: Report

Nov 13, 2018
RuPay, UPI to soon overtake global competitors like Visa, Mastercard: Report
NPCI orders banks to stop UPI transactions from apps that are not complying with its directive

newstracker

NPCI orders banks to stop UPI transactions from apps that are not complying with its directive

Mar 20, 2018
NPCI says that WhatsApp's payment feature will only be permitted to launch after it meets all the required norms

newstracker

NPCI says that WhatsApp's payment feature will only be permitted to launch after it meets all the required norms

Feb 16, 2018
Cosmos Bank fraud: National Payments Corporation says its systems fully secure, monitoring situation closely

NewsTracker

Cosmos Bank fraud: National Payments Corporation says its systems fully secure, monitoring situation closely

Aug 15, 2018
UPI payment transactions up 30% month-on-month in June to over 246 mn, says NPCI data

NewsTracker

UPI payment transactions up 30% month-on-month in June to over 246 mn, says NPCI data

Jul 04, 2018
Digital payments: Over 400 mn UPI transactions worth Rs 59,835 cr clocked in September; up 30% over August

NewsTracker

Digital payments: Over 400 mn UPI transactions worth Rs 59,835 cr clocked in September; up 30% over August

Oct 01, 2018

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020