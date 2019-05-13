Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Now you can explore a cave without actually going into a cave

CHYNOVSKA JESKYNE, Czech Republic (Reuters) - Czech speleologists have come up with a way to explore flooded cave systems without strapping on scuba gear, wet suits, helmets and water-proof lamps: 3D mapping. The new tool was developed by Geo-CZ, a company that uses the underlying technology to map historical and archaeological sites. The Cave Administration of the Czech Republic premiered it on Friday

ReutersMay 13, 2019 00:06:24 IST

Now you can explore a cave without actually going into a cave

CHYNOVSKA JESKYNE, Czech Republic (Reuters) - Czech speleologists have come up with a way to explore flooded cave systems without strapping on scuba gear, wet suits, helmets and water-proof lamps: 3D mapping.

The new tool was developed by Geo-CZ, a company that uses the underlying technology to map historical and archaeological sites. The Cave Administration of the Czech Republic premiered it on Friday.

"The input data are not made by individual pictures, but videos," Geo-CZ's Jiri Sindelar said. "This makes the on-site mapping incredibly faster."

That means, of course, that somebody has to put on the gear and go into the cave, but only once and only long enough to film it. That is a great convenience, because caves are dark, confusing places that are somewhat dangerous on their best day and seriously dangerous when they're flooded.

Furthermore, the former can turn into the latter with no warning, as those 12 Thai schoolboys found out last summer when rain caused a flash flood in the cave they were exploring.

Geo-CZ used their system in Chynovska jeskyne, a cave about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Prague, that was discovered in 1863 and opened to the public in 1868. In the 1980s, spelunkers found lower, larger parts of the cave system that are filled with water. The exploration is still going on.

The new system will make that much easier, and more accurate, Sindelar said. "Within the 200 metres of the flooded corridors of the Chynov cave, with a drop of more than 46 metres and a very complex system, the deflection does not exceed tens of centimetres," he said.

When observing the cave as a whole in the computer model, the divers also can understand it better.

"In the 3D imagery, we can really realize the connections among the corridors and of the whole system... we can get much more information from it," Chynov cave specialist Frantisek Krejca said.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel, writing by Robert Muller, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Graeme Smith gives inputs about fielding on a slow surface


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Newstracker

U.S. Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case

May 03, 2019
U.S. Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case
Democrats ramp up pressure on Trump as Pelosi accuses Barr of 'crime'

Newstracker

Democrats ramp up pressure on Trump as Pelosi accuses Barr of 'crime'

May 03, 2019
Biden's rise in 2020 race catches Trump's eye, unnerves his allies

Newstracker

Biden's rise in 2020 race catches Trump's eye, unnerves his allies

May 03, 2019
Britons get to keep their copper coins

Newstracker

Britons get to keep their copper coins

May 03, 2019
Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of North Korean leader's half-brother

Newstracker

Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of North Korean leader's half-brother

May 03, 2019
Venezuela opposition figure, facing arrest warrant, says he met with generals

Newstracker

Venezuela opposition figure, facing arrest warrant, says he met with generals

May 03, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019