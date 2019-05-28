tech2 News Staff

After the recent collaboration of Amazon with Tata Sky for bringing Tata Sky Binge to the Amazon Fire TV for content streaming service, the e-commerce giant has now come up with a new announcement which concerns Netflix. The Fire TV subscribers can now watch Netflix content on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K along with the already existing content of Amazon Prime Video.

The Fire TV subscribers in India can just search the content by typing or by simply giving a voice command to Alexa, for example, "Alexa, find Birdbox". The search engine will look for the same on both the platform–Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to give the required content. The good news here is that Fire TV users can see the Netflix content even if they have not logged in to their Netflix account or even subscribed to the same.

Tata Sky Binge Subscription

Tata Sky Binge allows subscribers to watch premium content from across Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT. Subscribers can also access over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the past seven days. New subscribers of Tata Sky Binge can enjoy free access of Amazon Prime for three months. This Prime access will include benefits in shopping, unlimited access to popular movies. Apart from that users will also get TV shows with Prime Video, millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, eBooks with Prime Reading and exclusive offers and deals on several product launches.

The initial pack will include an Amazon FireTV Stick–Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps. Subscribers can also get the content that displays the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, regional cinema, web-series across a diverse mix of apps, also catch up on the week’s popular English and Hindi TV series and kids content.

