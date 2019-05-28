Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Now users can watch Netflix content on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire Tv subscribers can watch the Netflix content, even if they don't have a Netflix account.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 18:20:25 IST

After the recent collaboration of Amazon with Tata Sky for bringing Tata Sky Binge to the Amazon Fire TV for content streaming service, the e-commerce giant has now come up with a new announcement which concerns Netflix. The Fire TV subscribers can now watch Netflix content on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K along with the already existing content of Amazon Prime Video.

The Fire TV subscribers in India can just search the content by typing or by simply giving a voice command to Alexa, for example, "Alexa, find Birdbox". The search engine will look for the same on both the platformAmazon Prime Video and Netflix to give the required content. The good news here is that Fire TV users can see the Netflix content even if they have not logged in to their Netflix account or even subscribed to the same.

Now users can watch Netflix content on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Representational image.

Tata Sky Binge Subscription

Tata Sky Binge allows subscribers to watch premium content from across Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT. Subscribers can also access over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the past seven days. New subscribers of Tata Sky Binge can enjoy free access of Amazon Prime for three months. This Prime access will include benefits in shopping, unlimited access to popular movies. Apart from that users will also get TV shows with Prime Video, millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, eBooks with Prime Reading and exclusive offers and deals on several product launches.

The initial pack will include an Amazon FireTV Stick–Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps. Subscribers can also get the content that displays the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, regional cinema, web-series across a diverse mix of apps, also catch up on the week’s popular English and Hindi TV series and kids content.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users


also see

Tata Sky Binge

Tata Sky Binge to offer content from apps like Hotstar, Eros now and others at Rs 249 per month

May 16, 2019
Tata Sky Binge to offer content from apps like Hotstar, Eros now and others at Rs 249 per month
Cannes jury head Inarritu hails cinema experience in Netflix age

Netflix

Cannes jury head Inarritu hails cinema experience in Netflix age

May 15, 2019
Exclusive: Amazon rolls out machines that pack orders and replace jobs

Newstracker

Exclusive: Amazon rolls out machines that pack orders and replace jobs

May 14, 2019
#BoycottAmazon trends on Twitter because users discovered toilet seat covers depicting Hindu Gods

Amazon

#BoycottAmazon trends on Twitter because users discovered toilet seat covers depicting Hindu Gods

May 16, 2019
The Wandering Earth movie review: Terrific special effects, gigantic vision but nothing holding it all together

MovieReview

The Wandering Earth movie review: Terrific special effects, gigantic vision but nothing holding it all together

May 15, 2019
Leila trailer: Huma Qureshi struggles to find her daughter in Deepa Mehta's intriguing dystopian Netflix drama

Leila trailer: Huma Qureshi struggles to find her daughter in Deepa Mehta's intriguing dystopian Netflix drama

May 17, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019