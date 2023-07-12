Nothing Phone 2 launched in India starting at Rs 44,999; Check specifications and launch offers

On Tuesday, the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei introduced the Nothing Phone 2, their second smartphone release. In contrast to its predecessor, the Phone 2 is equipped with a high-performance Snapdragon chipset and a larger battery.

The device features an enhanced Glyph interface that enables compatibility with popular third-party applications such as Uber and Zomato. With a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors, the smartphone offers improved photography capabilities.

Nothing has also committed to providing three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches every two months for this newly launched handset.

Nothing Phone 2: Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 2 operates on the Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. It boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,412 pixels. The display incorporates adaptive refresh rate technology, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and features a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it is certified with SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+.

Powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno 730 GPU, the Nothing Phone 2 offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The device is equipped with three high-definition microphones and a dual stereo speaker setup.

In terms of photography, the Nothing Phone 2 employs a dual rear camera configuration. The primary camera boasts a 50-megapixel lens with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, an f/1.88 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The secondary camera is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, EIS, a 114-degree field of view, and an f/2.2 aperture. Interestingly, the ultra-wide-angle lens can also function as a macro camera, enabling close-up shots from a distance of 4cm.

The Nothing Phone 2 supports various video modes, including 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 30 or 60fps, live HDR at 4K and 30fps, slow-motion recording at 480fps, and time-lapse videos at 4K resolution. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor and an f/2.45 aperture.

Similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 features the unique Glyph Interface, which includes LED strips located on the rear panel of the phone. The interface now offers 33 individually addressable zones and supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Progress bars from system apps, such as timers or battery charging, as well as delivery and pick-up progress from third-party apps like Uber and Zomato, can also be displayed on the interface. Support for additional apps is anticipated in the future.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Phone 2 include WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with multiple sensors, including an accelerometer, two ambient light sensors (front and rear), an e-compass, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Face unlocking is also supported, even when the user’s face is covered.

The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, offering an increase in capacity compared to its predecessor. It possesses an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset supports 45W PPS wired charging (charging brick sold separately), and the company claims that it can be fully charged in 55 minutes. Additionally, it supports 15W Qi wireless charging, allowing for cable-free charging in 130 minutes. The Nothing Phone 2 also offers reverse wireless charging at 5W. In terms of dimensions, it measures 162.1×76.4×8.6mm and weighs 201.2g.

Nothing Phone 2: Variants, pricing and launch offers

The base model of the Nothing Phone 2, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 44,999 in India. There are also two higher storage variants available: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 49,999, and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs. 54,999. The phone can be purchased in Dark Gray and White colour options. It will be officially released for sale on July 21 through Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Customers who hold pre-order passes can start placing their orders for the phone today. Additionally, they can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on transactions made with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. There are also discounts available on official accessories for the Nothing Phone 2.