Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 1’s leaked specifications indicate a banger mid-range device in the making

When Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus, they set the trend of ‘flagship killers.’ Nothing Phone 1’s leaked specifications seem to indicate that they’re all set to disrupt the mid-range segment this time.


Mehul DasMay 05, 2022 11:33:28 IST

When the former founding partner of OnePlus, Carl Pei, announced that his new venture, Nothing would be getting into the smartphone business, tech enthusiasts all over the world went berserk. Now, years after that announcement, Nothing is all but set to launch its mobile device in the market. However, before the official launch event, the specs of Nothing Phone 1 has already leaked.

When Carl Pei announced that he would be stepping away from OnePlus and starting a tech company of his own, the tech community was very excited. Here is the man, who launched one of the most consumer and enthusiast-friendly smartphone brands, the real flagship filler, doing it all again, just because he can.

A tipster on Twitter has shared a user manual of Nothing’s upcoming phone, the Nothing Phone 1. The user manual, apart from the specifications, has also revealed that the phone will be sold in India through Amazon. This seems viable as Nothing ear (1), the company’s TWS earbuds are also sold via Amazon.

The leaked user manual reveals that Nothing Phone 1 will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It will be driven by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, and 8GB RAM. The device will be running NothingOS, which will be based on Android 12. Powering the device will be a 4500 mAh battery with 80-120W charging. It is also slated to support wireless charging.

Because the Nothing Phone 1 is like to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, with would be considered to be a mid-tier or mid-range phone, and will be coming against the like of Realme GT Master Edition, the Xiaomi 11 NE 5G.

The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage. As for the cameras, Nothing Phone 1 supposedly carries a triple camera setup at the rear, with the primary camera having a 50MP sensor. We also get an 8MP and a 2MP shooter, for ultrawide and macro photography.

Given that this leak is coming from a rather unreliable source, it would be better if these are taken with a massive pinch of salt. The Nothing Phone 1 is slated for a release by the end of this summer, so we should be getting leaks from reputable sources and leakers in a few weeks.

